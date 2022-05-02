Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin’s first-quarter results were driven by strong performance of auto, outdoor and marine segments. Further, growing demand for adventure watches was a tailwind. Solid adoption of Chartplotters and consumer auto products contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was a positive. We note that Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in the fitness segment due to declining sales of cycling products is a concern. Additionally, uncertainties related to ongoing pandemic remain overhangs.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.02. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,837. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

