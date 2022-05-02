Genasys (GNSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.14 on Monday. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genasys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

