Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.98 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

