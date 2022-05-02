Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GENE opened at $1.57 on Monday. Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.