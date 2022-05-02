Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0848 per share. This is a boost from Genie Energy’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the third quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

