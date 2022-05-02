Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

