Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.
Shares of GMAB opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
