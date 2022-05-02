GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTEH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,241,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,137,859. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
