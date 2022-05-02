Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 705,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 986,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 289,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.