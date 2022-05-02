Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 705,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 986,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 289,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

