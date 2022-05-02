Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$54.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.11.
GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 11.74%.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
