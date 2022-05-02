Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.34 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

