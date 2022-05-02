GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $89,241,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

