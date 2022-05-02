GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,240.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,248.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,715. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

