Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Update

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,936,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Arena stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Global Arena has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Global Arena (Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

