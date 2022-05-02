Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBT. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

