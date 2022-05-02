Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.
NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.