Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GBLI opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBLI. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.