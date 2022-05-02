Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBLI opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBLI. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

