Global Payments Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 181.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
