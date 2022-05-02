Global Payments Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 181.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

