Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global Payments by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

