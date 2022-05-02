Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $217.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

