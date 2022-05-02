Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $217.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

