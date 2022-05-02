Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-9.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $217.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

