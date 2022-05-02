Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.48. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

