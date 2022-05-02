Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:SELF opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.48. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $6.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.25%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
