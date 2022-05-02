Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,701. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter.

