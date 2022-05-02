Globus Maritime (GLBS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s rivals have a beta of -4.76, suggesting that their average share price is 576% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 489 1647 1764 84 2.36

Globus Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Maritime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.93 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.12 million -2.81

Globus Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% Globus Maritime Competitors 10.34% 27.47% 5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Globus Maritime (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

