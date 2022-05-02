GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.81 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

