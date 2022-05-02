GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
