GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOCO. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $5,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.