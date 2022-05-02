Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GROY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

GROY opened at $3.60 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $261.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.47.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,570 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

