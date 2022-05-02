GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.