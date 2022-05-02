Gossamer Bio (GOSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

4/25/2022 – Gossamer Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00.

4/18/2022 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Gossamer Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of GOSS opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $528.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

