Graco Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

