Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

GGG opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. Graco has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

