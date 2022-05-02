Graco Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95.

Get Graco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $62.02 on Monday. Graco has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 130,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.