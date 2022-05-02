Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 51.2% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.14. Gravity has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

