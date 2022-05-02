Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

