Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.