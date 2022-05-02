Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,948,400 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 1,477,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 573.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.