Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

