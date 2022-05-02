Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.90. The company had a trading volume of 332,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,936. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$34.87 and a twelve month high of C$41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

