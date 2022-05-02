Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Green Plains stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,017. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
