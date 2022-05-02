Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 81,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,017. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

