Griffin Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

