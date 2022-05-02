Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GFF opened at $18.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.81. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

