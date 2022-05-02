Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grindrod Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

