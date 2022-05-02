Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,926,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,141.0 days.
Gruma stock remained flat at $$13.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
About Gruma (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gruma (GPAGF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.