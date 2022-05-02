Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,926,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,141.0 days.

Gruma stock remained flat at $$13.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

