GTY Technology (GTYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GTY Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Shares of GTYH opened at $6.09 on Monday. GTY Technology has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GTY Technology by 574.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GTY Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson downgraded GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GTY Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.