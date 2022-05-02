Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

