Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.04) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of OTC:UMGNF opened at $23.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.
