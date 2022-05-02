Guggenheim Boosts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €127.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from €121.00 ($130.11) to €127.00 ($136.56) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,997,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.