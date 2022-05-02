Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Shares of HGTY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.