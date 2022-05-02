Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million during the quarter.
Shares of HGTY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
