Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.