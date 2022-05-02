Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,642,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

