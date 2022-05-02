Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

