Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.36. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

